McCoy helps Hawaii open season with 82-66 victory over Hawaii Hilo

By The Associated Press

HONOLULU — Justin McCoy scored 15 points and Hawaii opened its season with an 82-66 victory over Hawaii Hilo on Tuesday night.

McCoy made 6 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers for the Rainbow Warriors, adding six rebounds. Freshman Tom Beattie had 12 points and four rebounds off the bench. Noel Coleman scored 10.

Charles Elzie III scored a career-high 23 to lead the Vulcans. He sank 8 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers. Kalique Mitchell pitched in with 15 points and nine rebounds. Amiri Crowder had 11 points off the bench on 5-for-7 shooting with a 3-pointer.

