Georgia uses balanced attack to hold off High Point 66-58

ATHENS, Ga. — Freshman Silas Demary Jr. had 12 points in a balanced attack and Frank Anselem-Ibe and RJ Melendez came off the bench to spark two second-half runs to help Georgia hold off High Point 66-58 on Saturday.

Demary made 4 of 7 shots and both of his 3-pointers as the Bulldogs (7-3) notched their fifth straight win and improved to 6-0 at home this season. Demary added six rebounds and four assists. Melendez had 11 points and seven rebounds. Russel Tchewa scored 11 with six boards.

Trae Benham had 15 points to lead High Point (8-4) to a 33-30 lead at halftime. Benham made 3 of 7 from 3-point range and all six of his free throws. Noah Thomasson scored all 11 of his points before intermission to keep the Bulldogs close.

Benham sank a 3-pointer to increase High Point's advantage to 38-31 with 18:41 left to play. Anselem-Ibe followed his three-point play with a dunk and Melendez hit a 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 run and give Georgia a 45-43 lead with 11:02 remaining.

Kezza Giffa hit from beyond the arc with 5:56 to go to pull the Panthers within 51-50. Jabri Abdur-Rahim answered with a four-point play and Melendez had the final two baskets in another 8-0 run and Georgia maintained a two-possession lead from there.

Benham led the Panthers with 18 points. Duke Miles scored 15 on 5-for-17 shooting. Kimani Hamilton had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Juslin Bodo Bodo scored just three points, but he grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked four shots.

High Point stayed with the Bulldogs despite shooting 23.3% from the floor (17 for 73), including 25% from 3-point range (9 of 36). The Panthers won the rebound battle 51-40 and they got off 21 more shots than Georgia thanks to 25 boards on offense.

Georgia will host Mount St. Mary's on Wednesday. High Point returns home to play UNC Greensboro on Tuesday.

___

