Zackery, Post spark Boston College to a 95-64 romp over Holy Cross

BOSTON — Jaeden Zackery had 18 points and Quinten Post scored all 12 of his points after halftime and finished with a double-double to help Boston College pull away for a 95-64 victory over Holy Cross on Friday night.

Zackery made 8 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer for Boston College (7-3), adding five rebounds and four assists. Post had 10 rebounds, seven assists and a career-high six steals. Post made 5 of 6 shots after halftime to help the Eagles turn a 33-31 lead into a rout.

Mason Madsen sank 5 of 6 from 3-points range and scored 17 off the bench for Boston College. Devin McGlockton finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Donald Hand Jr. and fellow reserve Claudell Harris Jr. scored 13 and 10, respectively.

Freshmen reserves Declan Ryan and A.J. Wills led the Crusaders (2-8). Ryan made 4 of 7 shots and all six of his free throws, scoring 14. Wills had 11 points, hitting 3 of 6 shots with a 3-pointer.

Madsen drilled all three of his first-half 3-pointers, scoring 11 to lead Boston College to the two-point lead. The Eagles scored the first seven points of the game, but Holy Cross used Will Batchelder's 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to get within one possession at the break.

Post had six points in a 15-5 run to begin the second half and Boston College opened up a 51-36 lead and never looked back.

Boston College shot 63.9% in the second half (23 for 36) and hit 7 of 12 from beyond the arc. The Eagles shot 31.6% in the first half and missed 13 of 17 from distance.

Boston College travels to New York to face St. John's in the NABC Brooklyn Showcase on Sunday.

___

