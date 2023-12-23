Hefner scores 24, Garcia grabs 19 rebounds as Texas A&M beats Houston Christian 79-52

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Hayden Hefner scored a career-high 24 points, Andersson Garcia grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds and Texas A&M snapped a two-game skid with a 79-52 victory over Houston Christian on Friday night.

Hefner, a senior, made 7 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws for the Aggies (8-4), who were coming off a six-point loss to No. 23 Memphis and a four-point setback at the hands of No. 3 Houston.

Jace Carter and Wade Taylor IV both scored 10 points with Carter adding 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for Texas A&M. Garcia had nine points and nine of his 19 rebounds came on offense. Garcia got the start against the Huskies after being the only player in the country with at least 40 rebounds on both ends of the court while coming off the bench. He averaged 3.7 offensive rebounds per game as a reserve, tops in the country.

Hefner hit two 3-pointers and scored 13 to help Texas A&M take a 40-21 lead at halftime. The Aggies shot 39.3% and made just 3 of 12 from 3-point range, but they were 15 for 20 at the free-throw line in building the lead. Houston Christian shot 26.9%, made 2 of 12 from distance and 5 of 9 at the foul line.

Hefner scored four points in a 9-0 run that pushed Texas A&M's lead to 60-31 with 9:39 left to play. The Aggies took their biggest lead at 67-32 on a layup by Eli Lawrence with seven minutes remaining.

Marcus Greene made three 3-pointers and scored 18 to lead the Huskies (2-9). Tristan Moore also hit three 3s, scoring 14.

Texas A&M is 11-0 all time against Houston Christian, formerly known as Houston Baptist.

Texas A&M will host Prairie View A&M on Dec. 30.

