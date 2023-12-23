Terrence Shannon Jr. scores 30, No. 13 Illinois cruises to 97-73 win over Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Terrence Shannon Jr. had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Quincy Guerrier continued a hot stretch with a career-best 28 points and No. 13 Illinois beat Missouri 97-73 in the Braggin’ Rights rivalry game on Friday night.

Coleman Hawkins scored 15 and was the first to grab the trophy when it was brought onto the court after the final buzzer. The Illini (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) gathered in a huddle, hoisted the symbol of their triumph and stomped their feet in celebration.

Missouri had its most lopsided victory in the series last year, when it built a 35-point lead on its way to a 93-71 win. But this time the Tigers missed 16 of their first 17 tries from 3-point range while falling behind 49-24 at halftime.

Sean East II had 15 of his 18 points in the second half to lead the Tigers (7-5), who lost their third straight. Freshman Trent Pierce scored 12 in his first career start.

Illinois’ veteran trio of Shannon, Guerrier and Hawkins made sure there would be no repeat of their worst defeat from last season, scoring 29 as the Illini raced out to a 31-15 advantage.

Shannon limped slightly after getting tangled up with Tamar Bates in the backcourt late in the second half, but he waved off any treatment during a timeout and briefly returned to the court before coming out to a loud ovation.

Guerrier added his fifth 3-pointer, a season-high, before joining him on the bench with the Illini up 28.

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) heads to the basket as Missouri's Jordan Butler (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

THE TAKEAWAY

The Illini suddenly look like a much deeper team with Guerrier entering the mix. After averaging just 6.3 points in his first eight games, Guerrier went off for 22 against Tennessee and has averaged 21.7 points in Illinois’ last three games. Guerrier split the first four years of his career between Syracuse and Oregon.

RIVALRY RENEWAL

Before the game, the schools announced a six-year extension of the series that will keep the annual rivalry game in St. Louis through 2029. It started in 1980 and has been played in St. Louis every year since 1983, with the exception of 2020, when it was relocated to Missouri’s home arena due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Missouri's Nick Honor, center, loses control of the ball as Illinois' Marcus Domask, left, and Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

NEXT UP

Missouri: Returns home to complete nonconference play Dec. 30 against Central Arkansas.

Illinois: Hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 29 in its final nonconference game.