Moore scores 17 points and makes all 7 shots as No. 11 Texas women ease past Kansas 91-56

AUSTIN, Texas — Aaliyah Moore scored 17 points, making all seven of her shots, freshman Madison Booker added 15 points and No. 11 Texas beat Kansas 91-56 on Tuesday night.

Texas scored 12 straight points in the first quarter to take a double-digit lead it would not relinquish. Kansas trailed by at least 20 points in the third quarter and by 30-plus throughout in the fourth.

Moore, Booker and Khadija Faye each had double-digit points in the first half — combining for 36 — to help Texas build a 47-26 lead. The Longhorns shot 59% from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The Jayhawks turned it over 12 times and shot just 37%.

Faye finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Shaylee Gonzales added 12 points for Texas (17-2, 4-2 Big 12). The Longhorns were 36 of 61 (59%) from the field, including 7 of 11 from long range.

Moore, who tore her ACL and played only nine games last season, continued her solid play after entering averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over her last four games. Booker, averaging 20.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, also had five rebounds and six assists.

S’Mya Nichols led Kansas (9-8, 2-4) with 14 points. Zakiyah Franklin added 11.

The Jayhawks missed their first 12 3-pointers — before their first make with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Kansas forward Zsofia Telegdy (23) and Texas forward Amina Muhammad (14) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Texas, coming off a 61-58 loss to No. 12 Kansas State, goes on the road to play Oklahoma State on Saturday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here