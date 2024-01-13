Wade Taylor IV scores 31 to lead Texas A&M to OT win over No. 6 Kentucky 97-92

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wade Taylor IV scored a game-high 31 points, Tyrece Radford scored a season-high 28 and Texas A&M defeated No. 6 Kentucky 97-92 in overtime.

Radford hit the only field goal of the overtime period, and went 1 for 2 at the free throw line. Taylor made all four of his free throws in the extra frame.

Taylor hit 6 of 13 from 3-point range after having shot 3 of 20 in his last two games.

With seven seconds remaining in regulation, Radford hit both of his free throws, after going 0 for 5 at the free throw line. The Aggies (10-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) forced a long 3-pointer by Rob Dillingham as time wound off the clock, but Radford was called for a foul on the rebound attempt and sent Reed Sheppard to the line with less than a second remaining. Sheppard hit both for the Wildcats (12-3, 2-1) sending the game to overtime.

Through the final five minutes of the game, Dillingham and Taylor combined to hit seven 3-pointers.

Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves scored 22, including 5 of 10 from behind the line. D.J. Wagner had 18 and Dillingham had 15 for the Wildcats.

A&M shot 38% from 3-point range in the game, its highest mark in the category since its Dec. 6 win over DePaul. Kentucky finished at 39% making 15 of 39 from behind the arc.

Texas A&M forward Wildens Leveque (10) fouls Kentucky forward Ugonna Onyenso (33) while going for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Craft

The Aggies jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first four minutes of the game and saw that lead extend to 11 with five minutes remaining in the first half. Taylor finished the first half 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Kentucky’s transition game fed its offensive through the first half, with senior guard Reeves hitting 16 points in the opening 20.

BIG PICTURE

Buzz Williams notches his first win over Kentucky in his fourth attempt during his time at A&M. All four games have been decided by an average 4.6 points.

Kentucky forward Tre Mitchell (4) shoots a 3-point basket over Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Craft

UP NEXT

Kentucky opens a pair of home games with Mississippi State at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Texas A&M begins a two-game road swing with a 2 p.m. matchup at Arkansas.