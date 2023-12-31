SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Jones leads North Texas over NAIA's LSU Shreveport 80-57

By The Associated Press

DENTON, Texas — Rubin Jones scored 16 points to lead North Texas to an 80-57 victory over NAIA member LSU Shreveport on Saturday.

John Buggs III and reserve Jason Edwards both scored 12 for the Mean Green (7-5). Robert Green had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench.

Paul King and reserve Calvin Carpenter both scored 12 to pace the Pilots.

___

