Mintz and Bell combine for 53 points as Syracuse eases by LSU 80-57 in the ACC/SEC Challenge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Judah Mintz scored a career-high 33 points, Chris Bell added 20 points, with six 3-pointers, and Syracuse dominated the second half in beating LSU 80-57 on Tuesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Mintz scored Syracuse’s opening 12 points of the second half to make it 45-34. Bell started a 19-3 run with three 3-pointers, and he capped it with another 3-pointer for a 66-42 lead.

Mintz was 9 of 16 from the field and 13 of 15 at the free-throw line for Syracuse (5-22). Bell was 6 of 10 from distance to finish five points shy of matching his career-high of 25 points. Justin Taylor had six points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Mintz scored 17 first-half points, including a fast-break dunk with 34.3 seconds left, and the rest of his teammates had 16 as Syracuse led 33-28 at the break. The Orange made 14 of 15 free throws in the first half compared to LSU's five attempts. The Tigers were 1 of 12 from 3-point range and turned it over 10 times.

LSU (4-3) has lost 13th straight games on the road.

Jordan Wright had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Jalen Reed added 14 points and 11 boards for LSU. Will Baker, averaging a team-leading 16.3 points, was held to three points on 1-of-5 shooting.

The Tigers played Syracuse for the first time since a 1985 trip to the now Carrier Dome, which the Orange won 76-64.

UP NEXT

LSU returns to Baton Rouge to play against Southeastern Louisiana on Friday.

Syracuse, which returned to its home court for the first time in two weeks, plays at Virginia on Saturday.

