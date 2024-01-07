Wright leads LSU to 68-53 victory over Texas A&M in SEC opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jordan Wright finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to power LSU to a 68-53 victory over Texas A&M in a Southeastern Conference opener on Saturday night.

Wright made 7 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and 4 of 6 free throws for the Tigers (9-5). Jalen Cook sank two 3-pointers and scored 13.

Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies (9-5) with 23 points, sinking 3 of 12 from beyond the arc. He added six rebounds and six steals. Tyrece Radford needed five points to reach 1,000 for his career. He scored 11 points with six boards. Texas A&M had won 12 straight conference games at home.

Taylor hit the 150th 3-pointer of his career — the seventh Aggie to do so — and scored 11 to guide Texas A&M to a 32-30 lead at halftime. Wright hit two 3-pointers and scored 11 to keep the Tigers close.

Cook had a three-point play in the middle of an 8-0 run to begin the second half and LSU took the lead and never relinquished it. Taylor's three-point play pulled the Aggies within 46-44 with just under 12 minutes remaining. Tyrell Ward answered with a 3-pointer to spark 9-0 run he capped with a dunk and LSU took a double-digit lead, staying at least two possessions ahead the rest of the way.

Texas A&M came in averaging 18.7 offensive rebounds per game, tops in the country. LSU finished with 14 rebounds at the offensive end to the Aggies' 13, but the Tigers had an 18-3 advantage on second-chance points.

LSU leads the all-time series 29-20. The Aggies swept the Tigers last season to end a 10-game skid.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies travel to play No. 25 Auburn on Tuesday.

LSU: The Tigers return home to play Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

