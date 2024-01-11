Butler surprises No. 11 Marquette 69-62 on road behind 14 points each from Brooks and Moore

MILWAUKEE — Pierre Brooks and Landon Moore each scored 14 points, leading Butler to a surprising 69-62 victory over No. 11 Marquette on Wednesday night.

Jalen Thomas had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-5, 2-3 Big East), who had lost three straight. Posh Alexander added 10 points, seven assists and five steals.

Kam Jones scored 20 to pace the scuffling Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-3), who have lost two in a row. Oso Ighodaro had 12 points and nine boards.

Tyler Kolek, the reigning Big East player of the year, managed only two points and eight assists on 1-for-13 shooting — including 0 of 7 from 3-point range.

After trailing 35-28 at halftime, the Bulldogs scored the first seven points of the second period. They went up 62-49 with under four minutes left, and Marquette couldn’t recover.

David Joplin’s 3-pointer cut Butler’s lead to 65-58 with 53.7 seconds left. After a Bulldogs turnover, Ighodaro made one of two free throws with 51 seconds remaining.

But after DJ Davis hit two free throws to make it 67-59, Jones and Kolek each missed a 3-pointer on Marquette’s next possession.

Butler's Finley Bizjack knocks the ball from Marquette's Kam Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Milwaukee. Butler won 69-62. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Moore sank two foul shots with 37.3 seconds to go, and Butler held on.

The Bulldogs finished 10 of 22 on 3-pointers, with Brooks making four of six.

The Golden Eagles shot 32.9% from the field. They made only five of 31 attempts from beyond the arc.

Jones, who was 18 for 57 (32%) from the field in his previous four games, started hot. He scored 13 of Marquette’s first 19 points, with all six field goals coming on layups.

Marquette's Sean Jones tries to get past Butler's Jahmyl Telfort during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

But he went 1 of 10 on 3s and Marquette’s other top scorers were held in check.

The Golden Eagles, who entered leading the Big East with 9.1 steals per game, made 12 steals and forced 18 turnovers, but it wasn’t enough.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: The Bulldogs definitely appear capable of improving on last season's 6-14 record in Big East play, which left them ninth in the 11-team conference.

Marquette: The loss seems certain to drop the Golden Eagles lower in the AP Top 25 poll next week. They were ranked seventh before losing at Seton Hall on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Butler: Will host first-place Seton Hall on Saturday.

Marquette: Will host Villanova on Monday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.