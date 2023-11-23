No. 23 Washington State women beat Marland behind Charlisse Leger-Walker's triple-double

CANCUN, Mexico — Bella Murekatete had 17 points and four blocks, Charlisse Leger-Walker secured her first career triple-double and No. 23 Washington State beat Maryland 87-67 on Thursday in the opening game of the Cancun Challenge.

Washington State (6-0) faces UMass on Friday. Maryland (2-3) plays Green Bay.

Leger-Walker finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists. She became the second player in program history to reach the feat, joining Penny Bowden's performance on March 3, 1988.

Murekatete set a program record by reaching 159 career blocks, passing Carly Noyes.

Eleonora Villa added 14 points for Washington State. Beyonce Bea and Tara Wallack each added 12 points, and Astera Tuhina scored 11.

Washington State outscored Maryland 21-8 in the second quarter to go into the break with a 41-39 lead. Leger-Walker had seven points, 10 rebounds and six assists at the break. Murekatete had six points and four blocks.

After giving up 31 points in the opening quarter, Washington State held Maryland to just 36 points over the final three frames.

Lavender Briggs scored 18 points for Maryland. Allie Kubek and Jakia Brown-Turner each scored 11.

