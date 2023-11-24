Jones scores career-high 36, Memphis beats No. 20 Arkansas in semis at the Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — David Jones had a career-high 36 points and five steals to help Memphis beat No. 20 Arkansas 84-79 on Thursday in a semifinal game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Memphis (5-0) will face Villanova in the title game on Friday. Arkansas (4-2) faces No. 14 North Carolina for third place.

Jones was 10 for 14 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and 12 of 14 at the line. The 36 points tops the 33 he scored against Louisville on Dec. 10, 2021, while playing for DePaul. Jones became the second Memphis player since 2010 with 34-plus points and four-plus steals in a game, joining Jeremiah Martin.

Nick Jourdain added 12 points for Memphis, and Jaykwon Walton scored 11.

Khalif Battle scored 21 points for Arkansas. Davonte Davis added 15 points, Trevon Brazile had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Tramon Mark scored 12.

Memphis was called for an administrative technical foul with 2:07 left for having six players on the floor. Battle made two free throws to get within 76-69, but the Razorback turned it over on the ensuing possession.

Battle sank a 3-pointer in transition as Arkansas pulled within 76-72 with 1:07 left. After a timeout, Jourdain was left open for a driving layup, extending the lead to six points. Jayhlon Young, Jones and Walton combined for six straight free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal it.

In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Arkansas' Khalif Battle drives to the basket past Memphis' David Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. Credit: AP/Tim Aylen

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here