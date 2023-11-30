Hylton, Roberts lead Miami women past short-handed, No. 21 Mississippi State 74-68

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Lemyah Hylton scored 16 points off the bench, Jasmyne Roberts added 15 and Miami defeated No. 21 Mississippi State 74-68 in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night.

A late 9-0 run, with four players scoring, including Hylton with a 3-pointer, was the difference as the Bulldogs went more than four minutes without a field goal.

The Hurricanes (6-0), who gave coach Katie Meier her 349th victory, made 4 of 5 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish 11 of 22 for the game.

Mississippi State was without injured starters Jessika Carter and Erynn Barnum.

Reserves Lazaria Spearman and Shayeann Day-Wilson added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Miami with Spearman also pulling down 15 rebounds. The Hurricanes had a 49-23 rebounding advantage, 18-5 on the offensive end, which led to 15 second-chance points. In all, the bench contributed 45 points.

Lauren Park-Lane led the Bulldogs (8-1) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The graduate transfer from Seton Hall is now four points from 2,000 for her career. Debreasha Powe had 12 points and Darrione Rogers 11. Nyayongah Gony grabbed 10 rebounds.

Powe hit a 3-pointer for MSU's last lead, 53-52, in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Hylton converted a four-point play and Day-Wilson followed with a 3-pointer for Miami.

A Rogers 3 and a layup by Jerkaila Jordan pulled the Bulldogs even with 4:21 to play but they missed their next five shots.

Parker-Lane scored 10 points in the first quarter and had 16 at halftime to stake the Bulldogs to a 37-34 lead. Mississippi State hit 7 of 13 from the 3-point line, compared to 6 of 17 inside the arc. Miami finished 11 of 22 from long distance.

MSU opened a 15-6 lead, but Hylton had seven points in the last three minutes to pull the Hurricanes within 20-18. Miami surged ahead by five midway through the second quarter, but MSU went on a 13-2 run that Park-Lane started and ended with a pair of fastbreak layups.

Roberts hit two of Miami's three 3s in the third quarter to pull even at 50 entering the fourth quarter.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here