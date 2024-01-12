SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Kitley scores 31 with dominant first half that propels No. 11 Virginia Tech to 76-52 win over Miami

By The Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Elizabeth Kitley matched her season high with 31 points, the eighth 30-point game of her career, and No. 11 Virginia Tech rolled to a 76-47 win over Miami on Thursday night for its eighth-straight victory.

Coming off a 63-62 win over No. 3 North Carolina State when Kitley hit a last-second basket, she picked up where she left off. Kitley had 13 of the Hokies' 14 points in the first quarter and had 23 at the half when they took a 40-24 lead.

Georgia Amoore had 16 points and six assists for the Hokies (13-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), whose last loss to an unranked team was at Miami last season. Matilda Ekh added 12 points on four 3-pointers. Kitley had 11 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season and 68th of her career.

Shayeann Day-Wilson had 19 points for the Hurricanes (11-4, 1-3) and Ja'Leah Williams had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The game was tied at 14 after one quarter with Kitley scoring Virginia Tech's last 13 points. She was 4 of 7, her teammates were 0 for 12.

Kitley scored the Hokies' first four points of the second quarter before reserve Olivia Summiel got the first non-Kitley basket at 7:47.

After a Miami basket, Kitley started a 15-0 run with consecutive layups. Amoore had a three-point play and Ekh closed with back-to-back 3-pointers for a 35-20 lead.

Kitley's jumper, giving her 23 points, made it 40-24 at the half.

The Hokies missed their first nine 3s but made three straight down the stretch of the second quarter. In outscoring the Hurricanes 26-10 in the second quarter, Virginia Tech was 11 of 17, 3 of 5 from long range while Miami was 5 of 12 and 0 of 5 with five turnovers.

Kitley opened the second half with her second 3-pointer of the season and eighth of her career and Ekh followed with a triple for a 46-24 lead and the rout was on.

Virginia Tech plays at No. 21 Florida State on Sunday when Miami goes to No. 18 Notre Dame.

