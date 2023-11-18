SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Miller, Nelson propel TCU to 86-52 victory over Mississippi Valley State

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Emanuel Miller and Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 13 points apiece and TCU breezed to an 86-52 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Friday night.

Miller sank 5 of 9 shots, adding five assists, four rebounds and two blocked shots for the Horned Frogs (4-0). Nelson hit 4 of 6 shots with a 3-pointer, adding five steals. Micah Peavy totaled 12 points and four assists. Reserve Avery Anderson III scored 12 on 5-for-7 shooting with a 3-pointer, adding four steals and three assists.

Rayquan Brown scored 17 points for the Delta Devils (0-4).

Nelson had eight points in the first half, hitting all three of his shots and both of his free throws, Miller scored seven and TCU took a 41-26 lead into halftime.

TCU shot 53.6% overall and made 6 of 17 from beyond the arc (35.3%). Mississippi Valley State shot 38.5% overall and hit 3 of 11 from distance (27.3%). The Horned Frogs made 20 of 30 at the free-throw line, while the Delta Devils hit 9 of 15.

TCU is 6-0 all time against MVSU. The Horned Frogs posted an 88-43 victory last season for their largest margin of victory in eight seasons.

