Collins, Rivers help No. 3 North Carolina State take charge after half in 72-61 victory at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Mimi Collins scored 25 points and Saniya Rivers had 10 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists as No. 3 North Carolina State pulled away after halftime and beat Virginia 72-61 on Sunday night.

River Baldwin added 14 points and 12 rebound for the Wolfpack (13-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who trailed 32-31 at halftime, but scored 12 of the first 13 points in the third period. They outscored Virginia 23-8 in the quarter, showing the same focus as in their previous game 11 days ago, when their 51 second-half points were more than Old Dominion managed in an 87-50 loss.

Camryn Taylor led Virginia (8-4, 0-1) with 14 points and 15 rebounds despite sitting for long stretches of the second half in foul trouble. Kymora Johnson also scored 14, but missed 17 of 22 shots. The Cavaliers started the night sixth nationally with an average of 47.6 rebounds, but were no match for the Wolfpack, who built a 56-44 rebounding edge and won the points in the paint battle 32-16.

The game turned quickly after halftime. Virginia missed its first three field goal tries and had four turnovers in the first 2:45, prompting a timeout. But the 7-0 start for the Wolfpack turned into a 12-1 run and 43-33 lead that grew steadily.

Virginia shot 27.8% (10 for 36) in each half.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack started the game ranked sixth nationally, holding opponents to 32.3% shooting, and demonstrated that prowess against the Cavaliers. Virginia went 6:49 without a field goal in the first half, and nearly five minutes before making its first after halftime as N.C. State gained some separation.

Virginia: Despite its history as top program for many years, Virginia has only beaten a program in the the top three of the AP poll once in its history and had lost six such games in a row. Their last win against a top three team came on Nov. 20, 2011, a 69-64 overtime victory against Pat Summitt-coached No. 3 Tennessee.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State: Has its ACC home opener against Florida State on Thursday.

Virginia: On the road against Georgia Tech on Thursday.

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here