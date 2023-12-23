Lucas scores 25 and Nevada tops TCU 88-75 in a Diamond Head Classic semifinal matchup

HONOLULU — Jarod Lucas scored 25 points, Kenan Blackshear added 14 points and Nevada beat TCU 88-75 on Friday in a Diamond Head Classic semifinal matchup between two programs coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Nevada (11-1) advances to the championship game on Sunday.

TCU (9-2) played the entire second half without coach Jamie Dixon, who was ejected with 4:04 left before halftime after getting whistled for his second technical foul. Jarod Lucas converted the two free throws for a 41-31 lead and he missed a 3-pointer about 10 seconds later.

The Wolf Pack led 48-36 at halftime. Blackshear scored the first three points of the second half and Nevada led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

TCU got within 67-58 with 9:40 remaining following a 10-1 run, but Tylan Pope ended Nevada's field-goal drought with a three-point play and Lucas added two free throws on their next possession for a 14-point lead. Lucas converted a three-point play at 3:53 to make it 81-66.

Nick Davidson, coming off a career-high 19 points against Temple in a tournament opener, had 14 points for Nevada. Daniel Foster made his third start of the season in place of K.J. Hymes, who missed the game due to illness, and had 13 points. Lucas, ranking eighth in the Mountain West this season with 16.6 points per game, was 13 of 13 at the free-throw line.

Emanuel Miller scored 24 points, 13 coming from the free-throw line, for TCU. Micah Peavy and Avery Anderson III had 11 points apiece.

