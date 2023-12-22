SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 20 Gonzaga women extend home winning streak to 26 following a 67-56 victory over New Mexico

By The Associated Press

SPOKANE — Yvonne Ejim scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Brynna Maxwell added 14 points and No. 20 Gonzaga beat New Mexico 67-56 on Friday.

Gonzaga (13-2) extended its home winning streak to 26, which ranks third in the country behind UNLV (27) and South Carolina (46).

The Zags, No. 13 in the country in 3-point percentage at 39.4, made 9 of 17 from behind the arc — with four apiece from Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong.

Truong finished with 12 points and seven assists for Gonzaga, which was coming off its fourth matchup against a Pac-12 team this season. The Zags were without her twin sister Kayleigh Truong, who suffered a hand injury in the win over Arizona on Wednesday.

Viane Cumber scored 17 points for New Mexico (9-4). Paula Reus added 11 points.

New Mexico won the only other meeting between the programs, notching a 76-54 victory in Albuquerque in 2005.

Gonzaga played its last nonconference game of the year, and travels to play Portland on Jan. 4 in a West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

__ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME