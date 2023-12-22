Mintz, Brown guide Syracuse to 83-71 victory over Niagara

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Judah Mintz scored 18 points and Maliq Brown added a double-double off the bench to lead Syracuse to an 83-71 victory over Niagara on Thursday night.

Mintz made 7 of 15 shots for the Orange (9-3), who are on a four-game win streak and are off to their best start since the 2017-18 season when they won 10 of their first 11. Brown, a sophomore, finished with 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting and 10 rebounds. Sophomore reserve Quadir Copeland scored 12 and matched his career high with eight assists.

Mintz had 10 points and made three free throws with three seconds remaining in the first half to give Syracuse a 38-28 lead at intermission. Copeland added nine points for the Orange, Luke Bumbalough had 17 points to keep the Purple Eagles (3-8) within striking distance.

Yaw Obeng-Mensah followed his three-point play with a jumper to pull Niagara within 40-33 two minutes into the second half. Mintz answered with a layup, Chris Bell followed with a 3-pointer and a layup and Justin Taylor's jumper capped a 9-0 run to push the lead to 16 with 15 minutes remaining. Niagara got no closer than nine from there.

Bumbalough finished with a career-best 26 points to lead the Purple Eagles. Obeng-Mensah totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds. Reserve Braxton Bayless scored 13 with three assists.

Syracuse has won 11 in a row in a series it leads 56-28. Niagara's last win over the Orange was a 59-57 victory in February of 1976.

Syracuse returns to action on Dec. 30 when it hosts Pittsburgh in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

___

