Texas Tech extends its nonconference home winning streak to 30 after an 85-57 win over North Alabama

By The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas — Pop Isaacs scored 21 points, Chance McMillian added 16 points off the bench and Texas Tech beat North Alabama 85-57 on Monday.

Texas Tech (11-2) improved to 8-0 at home this season and extended its nonconference home winning streak to 30.

Texas Tech took its biggest lead of the first half, 39-19, with 4:51 remaining on a 3-pointer by McMillian. Warren Washington started the possession with a block under the basket and he found McMillian at the other end for a wide open 3-pointer.

The Red Raiders scored the opening seven points of the second half — all from the free-throw line — to extend their lead to 51-27 as North Alabama missed its first six shots from the field.

Washington finished with 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and four blocks for Texas Tech. Isaacs, coming off a career-high 28 points in a 96-60 win over Sam Houston, was 6 of 12 from the field with three 3-pointers.

Jacari Lane led North Alabama (6-8) with 19 points. Dallas Howell added 11 points and KJ Johnson, averaging a team-high 13.6 points per game, was held to four points on 1-of-9 shooting.

Texas Tech, which played its final nonconference game of the season, travels to Texas to face the No. 20 Longhorns on Saturday in a Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

