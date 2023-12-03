SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Curry, Love lead balanced No. 22 Louisville women past NC A&T 80-40

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jayda Curry scored 12 points and reserve Eylia Love had a double-double, leading a balanced attack for No. 22 Louisville in an 80-40 win over North Carolina A&T on Sunday.

Kiki Jefferson and Merissah Russell both scored 11 points and Olivia Cochran added 10 for the Cardinals (8-1), who won their fourth straight. Love had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her second career double-double.

Maleia Bracone scored 11 points for the Aggies (3-4).

Louisville forced 31 turnovers, scoring 43 points and had a 45-23 rebounding advantage, 23-5 on the offensive end, leading to 25 second-chance points. The Cardinals shot only 26% in the second half, going 1 of 12 behind the arc, to finish the game at 44% (31 of 70).

North Carolina A&T was just 1 of 8 from distance and was 36% (14 of 39) overall, putting up 31 fewer shots than Louisville.

Russell and Curry hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points in a 20-3 run in the first quarter for a 29-13 lead. Sydney Taylor had a 3 in a 9-0 run and Cochran had six points in a 12-0 as the Cardinals outscored the Aggies 25-8 to lead 54-21 at the half.

Louisville was 7 of 13 from 3-point range and shot 63% overall.

The Cardinals shot just 5 of 20 in the third quarter but increased their lead to 69-30.

Louisville is at home against in-state rival Kentucky on Sunday.

