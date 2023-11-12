Bacot, Davis carry No. 19 North Carolina past Lehigh 90-68

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot’s 22-point, 20-rebound effort and RJ Davis’ 22 points led No. 19 North Carolina to a 90-68 win over Lehigh on Sunday.

Harrison Ingram added 14 points for the Tar Heels, who broke away after Lehigh came within three points about seven minutes into the second half. North Carolina (2-0) outscored the Mountain Hawks 23-3 on free throws.

Bacot produced the seventh game of his career with 20-20 numbers. He sat out the last four minutes.

Keith Higgins Jr. scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 10 points for Lehigh (0-3).

North Carolina’s 43-34 halftime lead shrunk to 53-50, but seven fouls by the Mountain Hawks in less than seven minutes to open the second half meant a steady diet of free throws for the Tar Heels. Two foul shots by Davis began a 9-0 run.

Bacot converted two three-point plays in the first 12 minutes.

Bacot ended up with six offensive rebounds, giving the fifth-year player 487 for his career and setting the school record. He passed Tyler Hansbrough (482).

After leading 14-13, Lehigh went more than seven minutes without a field goal. When Higgins snapped the drought with a 3-pointer, the Mountain Hawks closed within 27-18. Davis responded with two 3s in a 36-second span.

Bacot had first-half totals of 12 points and 12 rebounds for his 70th career double-double. For Lehigh, Higgins made six of the team’s 12 first-half field goals.

Lehigh lost Friday night at Penn State and traveled to Maryland afterward. The Mountain Hawks practiced Saturday at Towson before flying to North Carolina to complete a challenging opening week of the season.

BIG PICTURE

Lehigh: The Mountain Hawks need more sources of offense after Higgins generated the most production in consecutive games. Lehigh was trying to defeat an Atlantic Coast Conference team for the first time since stunning Duke in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels have relied heavily on Bacot in the first two games as he has been a force in the lane. Also like in the opener vs. Radford, the Tar Heels didn’t gain much of a comfortable margin until a strong second-half stretch.

UP NEXT

Lehigh: Thursday night vs. Division III Oneonta (N.Y.) State

North Carolina: Friday night vs. UC Riverside

