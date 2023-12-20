Darin Green Jr. hits 6 3s, scores 24; Florida St. beats N. Florida 91-75, snaps 4-game skid

Darin Green Jr. hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting Tuesday night to help Florida State beat North Florida 91-75 for the Seminoles' first win in nearly a month.

Florida State snapped a four-game skid and won for the first time since a 77-71 victory against then-No. 18 Colorado at the Sunshine Slam on Nov. 21.

Green, a fifth-year senior in his second season with the Seminoles after beginning his career at UCF, has 1,515 career points. Primo Spears and Jalen Warley scored 12 points apiece and Baba Miller added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists for Florida State (5-5).

North Florida (7-6) is 0-8 all time against the Seminoles.

Miller made a layup before Josh Nickelberry and Spears hit back-to-back 3s, Miller added two free throws and Warley converted a three-point play in a 13-2 run that gave Florida State a 30-17 lead with six minutes left in the first half. Chaz Lanier hit two 3-pointers and threw down a dunk as the Ospreys scored 13 of the next 19 points to trim their deficit to seven about three minutes later, but Warley made a layup and Green hit a 3 before Taylor Bol Bowen threw down a dunk that made it 44-30 with 1:26 to go before halftime and the Seminoles led by double figures the rest of the way.

The Seminoles shot 51% from the field, hit 10 3s and outrebounded North Florida 44-27. Florida State outscored the Ospreys 23-8 in second-chance points.

Lanier, the only North Florida player to score in double figures, hit five 3pointers and finished with 22 points — 17 in the first half.

North Florida plays the second of five consecutive road games Friday at Georgia. Florida State plays host to Winthrop on Friday.

