Hidalgo has 21, Citron 18 and No. 19 Notre Dame women post 75-56 win over Wake Forest

By The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hannah Hidalgo scored 21 points, Sonia Citron added 18 and No. 19 Notre Dame handed Wake Forest its seventh-straight loss, 75-66 on Sunday.

Maddy Westbeld and KK Bransford both had 10 points for the Fighting Irish (14-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Anna DeWolfe and Kylee Watson added eight apiece. Notre Dame was 10 of 18 (56%) from 3-point range and shot 52% overall. Citron had four 3s and Hidalgo three.

The Irish had a 33-21 rebounding advantage with Westbeld grabbing nine and she had four steals.

Malaya Cowles had 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Demon Deacons (4-15, 0-7). Alyssa Andres added 10 points.

Hidalgo had 14 points and Citron 11 as the Fighting Irish shot 55% (17 of 31) to take a 45-33 lead at the half. Wake Forest shot 52% (14 of 27) but the Demon Deacons were 2 of 7 from 3-point range while Notre Dame was 7 of 13.

Hidalgo opened and closed the first quarter with 3-pointers for a 21-14 lead. In a high-scoring second quarter, Notre Dame shot 62.5% and outscored the Demon Deacons, who shot 57%, 24-19.

Wake Forest was just 4 of 17 shooting in the third quarter but the Irish had 10 turnovers and only led 57-44 entering the fourth quarter.

Westbeld opened the final period with a three-point play and Wake Forest never threatened from there.

Notre Dame is home against Syracuse on Thursday before playing at No. 9 Connecticut on national television on Saturday. Wake Forest plays at Clemson on Sunday.

