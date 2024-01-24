Rienk Mast scores career-high 34 points in Nebraska's 83-69 win over Ohio State

LINCOLN, Neb. — Rienk Mast scored 21 of his career-high 34 points in the second half to help Nebraska beat Ohio State 83-69 on Tuesday night.

Nebraska (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) is off to its best 20-game start since the 1990-91 team opened with an 18-2 record. The Cornhuskers are 13-1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena this season, the most wins since 2018-19.

The Buckeyes had won five of their last six games in Lincoln.

Mast matched his season high of 20 points on a 3-pointer with 12:08 remaining to give Nebraska a 57-47 lead. The Cornhuskers led by double figures the remainder.

Nebraska led by as many as 18 points, the final time coming on a 3-pointer by C.J. Wilcher with 5:30 left. Wilcher finished with four 3-pointers and 16 points.

Mast was 13 of 17 from the field, including 6 of 8 3-pointers. He also had 10 rebounds and four assists. Wilcher went 4 of 7 from distance. Nebraska was 14 of 27 (52%) from 3-point range, while Ohio State made 8 of 23.

Brice Williams had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Nebraska, which was coming off a 75-69 victory over Northwestern on Saturday. The Cornhuskers were without Juwan Gary because of a calf injury.

Bruce Thornton scored 16 points for Ohio State (13-6, 3-5). Jamison Battle and Bowen Hardman each scored 11.

Nebraska goes on the road to play Maryland on Saturday. Ohio State continues its two-game road swing on Saturday against Northwestern.

