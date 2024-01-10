SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Pop Isaacs leads 5 in double figures with 24 points, Texas Tech beats Oklahoma State 90-73

By The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas — Pop Isaacs scored 24 points to lead five in double figures and Texas Tech rolled to a 90-73 victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night for its eighth straight win.

Texas Tech took the lead for good late in the first half and built a 40-31 advantage at the break. The Red Raiders opened the second half on a 20-10 surge and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Chance McMillian’s 3-pointer stretched the Texas Tech lead to 65-44 with 9:49 remaining. It was their largest lead of the game.

Isaacs was 9 of 17 from the floor and made four of the Red Raiders' seven 3-pointers. Warren Washington and Kerwin Walton added 16 points apiece for Texas Tech (13-2, 2-0 Big 12), which shot 59% (35 of 59) from the floor. Darrion Williams scored 14 points and Joe Toussaint had 13.

Bryce Thompson scored 17 points, Javon Small added 15 and John-Michael Wright had 14 for Oklahoma State (8-7, 0-2).

Oklahoma State opened the game with a 20-11 run, capped by consecutive dunks from Brandon Garrison and Quion Williams. Texas Tech answered with a 22-4 run for a 33-24 lead with 4:40 remaining. Isaacs scored all 13 of his first-half points, that included three 3-pointers, in the last seven minutes of the half.

Texas Tech hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State plays at Iowa State on Saturday.

