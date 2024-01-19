Utah routs Oregon State 74-47 behind Keba Keita and Branden Carlson double-doubles

SALT LAKE CITY — Keba Keita and Branden Carlson each had a double-double in Utah's 74-47 rout of Oregon State on Thursday night.

Keita scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds. Carlson finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Deivon Smith added 14 points and eight assists for Utah (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12), which made 15 of its 31 field goals in the second half and finished 27-of-61 shooting (44%) overall.

The Utes built an 11-point lead at halftime and opened the second on a 23-6 run for a 56-28 advantage with 11:45 remaining. Carlson scored the first five points on a 3-pointer and a dunk, and he finished with 11 points during the stretch. Keita's layup made it 66-36 with 6:46 left. It was Utah's largest lead of the game.

Dexter Akanno scored 12 points for Oregon State (9-8, 1-5), which shot 29% (16 of 55) from the floor and was outrebounded 52-31.

It was Utah's second double-digit rout in its last three games. The Utes had a 46-point win against UCLA on Jan. 11.

Utah used a 15-3 surge in the last 6:25 of the first half for a 33-22 advantage at the break. Smith scored 10 first-half points.

Oregon State will look to end a four-game losing streak when it plays at Colorado on Saturday. Utah hosts Oregon on Sunday.

Utah center Keba Keita dunks against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Isaac Hale

