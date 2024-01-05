Cluff scores 20 points, Washington State uses hot second half to defeat Oregon State 65-58

PULLMAN, Wash. — Oscar Clubb scored 20 points off the bench, Andrej Jakimovski had all 15 of his points in the second half and Washington State defeated Oregon State 65-58 on Thursday night.

The Cougars were red-hot after trailing 24-21 at the half, hitting 5 of 7 3-pointers and shooting 70% overall (14 of 20) and made 11 of 14 free throws.

Cluff, a junior college transfer, was 8-of-11 shooting and had eight rebounds for his best game with the Cougars (10-4, 1-2 Pac-12 Conference). Jakimovski went 4 of 4 behind the arc in the second half. Myles Rice added 12 points and reserve Jaylen Wells added 11.

Jordan Pope scored 20 points to lead the Beavers (9-5, 1-2), who were playing their first true road game. KC Ibekwe had 12 points.

Wells drilled a 3-pointer to put WSU on top 60-53 with 1:34 to play. Christian Wright quickly countered for the Beavers but Wells then converted a three-point play with 32.4 seconds left that made it 63-56. Jakimovski iced it with two free throws with 7.4 remaining after a Beaver miss.

The Beavers never trailed in the first half and were up 16-6 after Wright drilled a 3-pointer but the Cougars came back with an 11-2 run to get within 18-17 after a three-point play by Cluff.

The score was 24-21 at the half.

Oregon State shot 31% (10-of-32) with two 3-pointers while the Cougars made 5 of 20 shots, missing all seven of their 3s. However, WSU made 11 of 13 from the foul line to 2 of 2 for the Beavers.

Cluff scored Washington State's first nine points of the second half with his fast break dunk giving the Cougars their first lead at 30-28. After Pope hit a 3-pointer for the Beavers, Jakimovski did the same for the Cougs and they never trailed again.

Jakimovski hit consecutive treys and after an OSU free throw Wells was fouled on a 3 and his free throws gave Washington State a 49-38 lead with 9:12 to play. Ibekwe then scored the next nine points to bring the Beavers back within 49-47 with 5:20 to go.

Oregon State goes across state to play Washington on Saturday while Oregon visits WSU.

