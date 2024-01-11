No. 13 UConn women beat Providence for the 34th straight time

HARTFORD, Conn. — Ashlynn Shade scored 17 points, KK Arnold had 16 points and eight of UConn's season-high 20 steals and the No. 13 Huskies eased by Providence 85-41 on Wednesday night.

UConn (13-3, 5-0 Big East) extended its winning streak in the series to 34 straight games.

UConn opened the game on a 24-4 run, with 10 points from Nika Muhl and eight by Arnold, as Providence turned it over 13 times in seven minutes. The Friars were 3 of 14 from the field (21%) in the first quarter, with two of those baskets coming in the final minute following offensive rebounds. UConn led 27-8 entering the second frame.

Shade made UConn's fifth 3-pointer with 6:32 remaining in the second quarter, while Providence had only four made field goals to trail 35-10.

UConn led 42-19 at halftime after holding Providence to 27% shooting.

The Friars, who finished 14 of 52 from the field with 28 turnovers, trailed by as many as 49 points.

Paige Bueckers had 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Muhl added 10 points and a season-high 13 assists for UConn.

Brynn Farrell scored 12 points and Olivia Olsen grabbed 13 rebounds for Providence (8-9, 2-2).

UConn announced earlier Wednesday that forward Aubrey Griffin would miss the remainder of the season after doctors confirmed she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee last week.

UConn plays at St. John’s on Saturday. Providence continues its road swing at No. 22 Creighton on Sunday.

