Fernandes and Omoruyi lead Rutgers over Seton Hall 70-63 in Garden State Showcase

NEWARK, N.J. — Noah Fernandes scored 19 points, Clifford Omoruyi added 11 points and 13 rebounds and Rutgers never trailed in its 70-63 victory over Seton Hall on Saturday night in the Garden State Showcase.

Fernandes was 5 of 11 from the floor and made all six of his free throws. Omoruyi also blocked seven shots and surpassed 1,000 career points at Rutgers (6-3). Freshman Gavin Griffiths and Jamichael Davis added 11 points apiece.

Griffiths led the Scarlet Knights in the first half with nine points on three 3s as Rutgers built a 33-25 halftime advantage. Seton Hall pulled to 41-35 with 15 minutes remaining, but the Scarlet Knights answered with a 17-6 run and had its largest lead of the night, 58-41, with 5:55 to play. Davis, Fernandes and Omoruyi each scored five points during the stretch.

Kadary Richmond scored 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting to lead Seton Hall (5-4). Dre Davis had 12 points.

Seton Hall ended a four-game winning streak at home in the series but still leads 42-32 that includes a 23-8 mark at home. The Pirates had won the last four meetings at the Prudential Center by an average of 14.5 points.

Seton Hall hosts Monmouth on Tuesday. Rutgers is at home against Long Island on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here