Harris scores 24 to propel SMU to 68-57 victory over Florida State

By The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Chuck Harris scored a season-high 24 points to lead SMU to a 68-57 victory over Florida State on Saturday night.

Harris made 9 of 15 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, for the Mustangs (7-4). He added six rebounds and four assists. Zhuric Phelps and reserve Tyreek Smith had 10 points apiece. Smith had 10 rebounds to notch his second double-double this season.

Harris hit two 3-pointers and scored nine points to lead SMU to a 25-18 advantage at halftime. Florida State shot 22% from the floor before intermission and made just 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

Phelps made 3-of-4 free throws and followed with a layup to give the Mustangs a 34-22 lead less than four minutes into the second half. SMU led by double digits the rest of the way.

Darin Green Jr. and reserve Primo Spears led the Seminoles (4-5) with 10 points each in the first of seven straight games at home. Green made 4 of 11 shots — 2 of 7 from distance. Spears missed 12 of 14 shots but was 5 for 5 at the free-throw line.

SMU came into the game holding its opponents to 37.5% shooting from the floor under second-year coach Rob Lanier. The Mustangs held the Seminoles to 31.1% shooting (19 for 61), including 4 for 22 from beyond the arc (18.2%).

Florida State will host North Florida on Tuesday. SMU, which will join the Atlantic Coast Conference next season, returns home to play Houston Christian on Tuesday.

