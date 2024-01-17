No. 21 Dayton extends win streak to 11, beats Saint Louis 70-62

DAYTON, Ohio — DaRon Holmes II scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and grabbed 14 rebounds to help No. 21 Dayton beat Saint Louis 70-62 on Tuesday night for its 11th straight victory.

Holmes also led Dayton (14-2, 3-0 Atlantic 10) at the free throw line, going 10 of 17.

Saint Louis (8-9, 1-3) had a 14-0 run in the first half after trailing by eight and took a 30-28 lead into halftime.

Holmes threw down a dunk to open the second half and a 7-0 run gave the Flyers a 44-37 lead with 12:45 left to play.

Holmes scored seven points in an 8-0 run to help Dayton go ahead by 11 with 3:53 left to play, its largest lead of the game.

Gibson Jimerson pulled the Billikens within five with a 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining, but they couldn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

Jimerson led Saint Louis with 13 points, Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 12 and Bradley Ezewiro scored 10.

Dayton forward DaRon Holmes, left, and Saint Louis center Bruce Zhang vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dayton, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Paul Vernon

BIG PICTURE

Saint Louis: The Billikens have lost four of their past five games. Their 41% from the field was their worst in 10 games.

Dayton: The Flyers' winning streak is their longest since a 20-game run in 2019-20. It is also their fourth-longest winning streak in program history.

UP NEXT

Dayton guard Javon Bennett, right, shoots in front of Saint Louis guard Cian Medley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dayton, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Paul Vernon

Saint Louis: Travels to VCU on Friday.

Dayton: Hosts Rhode Island on Saturday.