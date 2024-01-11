Young scores 24, No. 25 UNLV women start fast, dominate San Jose State 91-55

LAS VEGAS — Desi-Rae Young scored 24 points and No. 25 UNLV used a big first quarter to kickstart an easy 91-55 win over San Jose State on Wednesday night.

The Rebels took care of this one early, hitting five 3-pointers in the first quarter and making 13 of 24 shots overall (54%) to race to a 32-8 lead. UNLV has won 27 straight games against conference opponents.

Kiara Jackson scored 14 points for the Rebels (13-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference) and Alyssa Durazo-Frescas and Amarachi Kimpson both had 12. Alyssa Brown had 14 rebounds as UNLV had a 47-22 rebounding advantage, 18-6 on the offensive end.

Jyah LoVett had 26 points for the Spartans (6-9, 1-3) and Amhyia Moreland had 10.

After the Spartans opened the scoring, Young started and ended a 9-0 spurt. After San Jose's second basket, Durazo-Frescas hit consecutive 3s to start an 11-0 run for a 20-4 lead.

It was 52-22 at halftime, with Young scoring 14 points and Jackson 12 and Brown grabbing 10 rebounds, matching San Jose State's total.

UNLV had 22 points off 18 San Jose State turnovers and had a 23-2 advantage in fastbreak points.

The Rebels play at Air Force on Saturday.

