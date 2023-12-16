No. 1 South Carolina women improve to 10-0 with 99-29 win over Presbyterian

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley had 18 points and No. 1 South Carolina pulled away early to beat Presbyterian 99-29 on Saturday.

The Gamecocks improved to 10-0 for a third straight season.

Fulwiley started in place of point guard Raven Johnson, who was given the day off by coach Dawn Staley. Fulwiley got a bit of a break as well, playing just three quarters in South Carolina's latest dominant showing.

The Gamecocks, who average 91.8 points, took a 36-15 lead after one quarter. It was their second-largest point total in a quarter this season.

Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins, both sophomores, posted double-doubles. Kitts finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Watkins had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Seven Gamecock finished with double-figure scoring. Freshman Tessa Johnson had 13 points, Kamilla Cardoso and Sakima Walker scored 12 apiece while Bree Hall added 10.

Tilda Sjokvist led the Presbyterian (8-4) with 15 points.

THE BIG PICTURE

Presbyterian: The team had a hard time against he top-ranked Gamecocks, due to talent differential and fatigue. Presbyterian defeated South Carolina State on Friday night, then took a bus to Columbia for a 1 p.m. Saturday tip.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks played their first game after exams, but had more than enough to handle the overwhelmed Presbyterian team. They’ll have another sizable break for Christmas after their next game on Tuesday, the last before SEC play begins.

UP NEXT

Presbyterian: Plays Eastern Washington at the Las Vegas Tournament in Nevada next Thursday.

South Carolina: Heads to Bowling Green, coached by Staley's longtime assistant Fred Chmiel, on Tuesday night.

___

