Bruner scores 49, offsets 44 from South Dakota's Stewart in Denver's 111-110 victory in 2OT

By The Associated Press

DENVER, Colo. — Tommy Bruner scored a career-high 49 points and his steal led to Isaiah Addo-Ankrah's game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in the second overtime as Denver rallied to beat South Dakota 111-110 on Thursday night.

Bruner's effort offset a career-high 44-point outing by South Dakota's Kaleb Stewart. It is the two highest scoring totals in the nation this season.

Bruner made 15 of 34 shots, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range, and 14 of 15 free throws in posting the third highest total in the history of the Pioneers (13-8, 4-2 Summit League). He added eight rebounds and finished with three steals. Matt Teahan set the record with 61 points in a win over Nebraska Wesleyan during the 1978-79 season.

Touko Tainamo finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds for Denver. Addo-Ankrah and Isaiah Carr both scored 12. Carr came off the bench and made all six of his shots.

Stewart shot 16 for 31 from the floor, including 8 of 13 from beyond the arc, for the Coyotes (9-12, 2-4). It is the fourth highest total for South Dakota. Lahat Thioune had 15 points and eight rebounds before fouling out. Freshman Jevon Hill sank three 3-pointers and scored 14. Bostyn Holt and reserve Paul Bruns both scored 11. Holt added seven rebounds and five assists.

Holt sank a jumper for South Dakota with 19 seconds left to force the first overtime tied at 81.

Bruner had a four-point play with 10 seconds left to force the second extra period tied at 96. Stewart, who fouled Bruner, missed a 3-pointer with 5 seconds to go.

