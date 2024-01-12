SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

McBride scores 21 to lead Oral Roberts to 84-66 victory over South Dakota

By The Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. — Isaac McBride scored 21 points to lead Oral Roberts to an 84-66 victory over South Dakota on Thursday night.

McBride made 8 of 16 shots but missed all five of his 3-pointers for the Golden Eagles (8-8, 2-1 Summit League). Jailen Bedford finished with 17 points and four steals. Kareem Thompson totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Josh Jones scored 10 off the bench on 4-for-5 shooting.

Kaleb Stewart scored 21 points to lead the Coyotes (8-10, 1-2). Paul Bruns pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds. Lahat Thioune scored 10 with eight boards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME