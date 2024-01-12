McBride scores 21 to lead Oral Roberts to 84-66 victory over South Dakota

TULSA, Okla. — Isaac McBride scored 21 points to lead Oral Roberts to an 84-66 victory over South Dakota on Thursday night.

McBride made 8 of 16 shots but missed all five of his 3-pointers for the Golden Eagles (8-8, 2-1 Summit League). Jailen Bedford finished with 17 points and four steals. Kareem Thompson totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Josh Jones scored 10 off the bench on 4-for-5 shooting.

Kaleb Stewart scored 21 points to lead the Coyotes (8-10, 1-2). Paul Bruns pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds. Lahat Thioune scored 10 with eight boards.

