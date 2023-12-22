Ronsieke's 19 points, 7 blocks help No. 21 Creighton women edge Jackrabbits 58-46

OMAHA, Neb. — Emma Ronsiek scored 19 points and blocked a career-high seven shots, which tied a school record, and No. 21 Creighton eased past South Dakota State 58-46 on Thursday night.

Morgan Maly added 13 points for the Bluejays (8-2), who shot 23 of 61.

Brooklyn Meyer had 12 points to lead the Jackrabbits (9-5) and Tori Nelson 10.

Ronsiek hit a 3-pointer to start a 15-0 run, and contributed a total of nine points that turned a 23-14 deficit into a 29-23 lead at halftime.

It was the second-straight loss to a ranked team for SDSU, which won 29 games last year and won a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament. Four of five losses are to ranked teams, the fifth being a two-point loss at Wisconsin. The other losses were South Carolina, Washington State and Gonzaga.

The Jackrabbits missed their last six shots of the second-quarter and the drought continued for 10 minutes (0-for-11 shooting) going into the third quarter.

South Dakota State ended up 2 of 10 with seven turnovers in the third quarter and Creighton closed with a 10-2 to take a 44-30 lead into the fourth quarter. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

Creighton had 19 assists on 23 baskets and South Dakota State had 16 on 21 field goals. The teams were a combined 6 of 8 from the foul line.

The Bluejays return to Big East play with a home game against St. John's on Dec. 30.

