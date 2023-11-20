Jenkins, Dingle lead St John's over Utah 91-82 in Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Daniss Jenkins had 19 points, Jordan Dingle scored 18 and St. John's cruised to a 91-82 victory over Utah in the consolation final of the Charleston Classic on Sunday night.

Jordan Dingle hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 in the first half as St. John's (3-2) took a 52-43 advantage into halftime. Cole Bajema's layup gave Utah a 7-5 lead, but Joel Soriano scored the first four points in a 14-0 run and St. John's never trailed again.

Jenkins made 8 of 17 shots and handed out eight assists for the Red Storm. Dingle hit four 3-pointers and added five assists. Soriano totaled 12 points and 14 rebounds for his third double-double of the young season. Chris Ledlum pitched in with 15 points and nine boards.

Branden Carlson finished with 22 points and eight rebounds to pace the Utes (3-2). Bajema had 14 points and Gabe Madsen scored 11. Rollie Worster totaled 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Madsen, Carlson, Worster and Ben Carlson all started as juniors last season for Utah.

The last time the two teams matched up Utah beat St. John's 72-68 in the first round of the 1977 NCAA Tournament. St. John's last defeated an opponent from the Pac-12 Conference in December of 2019 with a win over the 16th-ranked Arizona Wildcats.

___

