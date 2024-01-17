SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Syracuse beats Pittsburgh 69-58 for its second series victory in 17 days

Syracuse 's Quadir Copeland (24) drives the baseline with Pittsburgh's William Jeffress defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — JJ Starling scored 17 points, Judah Mintz had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Syracuse beat Pittsburgh 69-58 on Tuesday night for its second series victory in 17 days.

It was Syracuse’s first win in Pittsburgh since a 72-49 victory on Feb. 26, 2020 — snapping a three-game losing streak. The Orange won the first meeting this season — at home — on Dec. 30.

Syracuse had its 11-point halftime lead trimmed to 44-36 before scoring the next seven points to rebuild a double-digit advantage. Pitt missed seven straight shots during the Orange's run.

Freshman Jaland Lowe, averaging 5.4 points, scored eight straight Pitt points to get within 62-53 with 3:44 left. But the Panthers didn't make another field goal until Federiko Federiko completed a three-point play with 40 seconds remaining.

Starling sealed it for Syracuse on a wide open 3-pointer from the corner with 1:31 left for a 16-point lead.

Chris Bell, who entered averaging 11.7 points in three January games, added 10 points — all in the first half — for Syracuse (12-5, 3-3 ACC). Maliq Brown made his third consecutive start in the absence of junior center Naheem McLeod, who was out due to a foot injury.

Lowe finished with a season-high 20 points for Pittsburgh (10-7, 1-5). Blake Hinson, averaging a team-high 18.4 points, was held to 12 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

Syracuse's Chris Bell dunks against Pittsburgh on a breakaway during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Syracuse, which was coming off a 103-67 loss to No. 7 North Carolina, begins a three-game homestand on Saturday against Miami.

Pittsburgh starts a three-game road swing on Saturday against No. 7 Duke.

