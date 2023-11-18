SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Ustby leads No. 17 North Carolina women past Elon 68-39 with 16 points, 11 rebounds

By The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 17 North Carolina defeated Elon 68-39 on Saturday.

Maria Gakdeng and Deja Kelly added 13 points apiece for the Tar Heels (4-0). In addition to her second double-double of the season and 24th of her career, Ustby had three blocks and three steals.

Jessica Booth and Maraja Pass had eight points apiece for the Phoenix (1-3), who had seven field goals in the first quarter and 14 in the game. They ended 1 of 14 from 3-point range and 14 of 46 overall (30%) with 21 turnovers.

North Carolina never trailed and when Kelly hit a jumper the lead was 18-8 with 2:50 left in the first quarter. The Phoenix scored the next seven with a 3-pointer by Ajia James cutting it to 18-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Elon got it down to one early in the second quarter but Kelly hit a pair of jumpers and finished a 9-0 run with three free throws to restore the 10-point lead. Iowa State transfer Lexi Donarski had a layup and added a 3-pointer just before halftime and it was 36-23.

The Tar Heels had 7-0 and 8-0 runs in the third quarter to pull away.

North Carolina heads to Florida to face Vermont in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday.

