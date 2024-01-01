Ernest Udeh's first career double-double leads TCU past Texas A&M-Commerce 77-42

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ernest Udeh Jr. had 13 points and 18 rebounds for his first career double-double and TCU routed Texas A&M-Commerce 77-42 on Monday.

The 42 points allowed is tied for the second-fewest allowed in the Jamie Dixon era.

TCU took its first double-digit lead of the game after just five minutes as Texas A&M-Commerce started 1 for 8 from the field. The Horned Frogs extended their lead to 27 points, 47-20, at the break. The Lions shot just 31% from the field in the half.

TCU scored the opening nine points of the second half and added an 8-0 run to make it 64-22. Texas A&M-Commerce started the second half by making just 1 of 14 shots, a stretch that included nine straight misses.

Avery Anderson III also scored 13 points for TCU (11-2). Micah Peavy and Trevian Tennyson each added 11 points and Emanuel Miller, averaging a team-high 16.5 points per game and 6.1 rebounds, had 10 points., five rebounds and four assists. JaKobe Coles (thumb) and Chuck O’Bannon Jr. (foot) did not play.

Zondrick Garrett scored 10 points for Texas A&M-Commerce (6-7). The Loins went 2 of 22 from 3-point range.

It was TCU’s first game at Schollmaier Arena since Nov. 27 (35 days) — for the third-longest stretch without a home game among Division I teams. The Horned Frogs are 7-0 at home this season to secure their third unbeaten home nonconference record under Dixon.

TCU is scheduled to play three straight ranked opponents, starting with No. 2 Kansas on Saturday to begin Big 12 Conference play. Next week the Horned Frogs face No. 11 Oklahoma and third-ranked Houston.

