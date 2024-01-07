Isaacs scores 21 to lead Texas Tech over No. 20 Texas 78-67, a day after assault lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Tech's Pop Isaacs scored 21 points to lead the Red Raiders to 78-67 Big 12-opening win over No. 20 Texas on Saturday night, a day after he was named in a lawsuit alleging sexual assault of a minor.

Isaacs was booed by Texas fans whenever he touched the ball, and at one point put his fingers to his lips after a 3-pointer to tell them to be quiet.

Isaacs is the Red Raiders' leading scorer this season. School officials said he remains in “good standing” and can keep playing despite being named Friday night in the civil lawsuit that alleged the assault took place during the team’s trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis in November.

The lawsuit filed in Lubbock County was first reported by ESPN.

Texas Tech officials have said the school is conducting its own investigation of the claims. Police in the Bahamas did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press on Saturday night.

Texas Tech (12-2, 1-0) led 69-63 before Isaacs made a driving layup. Chance McMillian dunked to stretch the lead to 10 as the Red Raiders began to pull away.

Red Raiders fans started chanting “Raider Power” in what may be their last chance on their Big 12 rival's home court. Texas leaves the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference next season.

Texas Tech forward Warren Washington, front right, looks to pass the ball against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Tyrese Hunter scored 20 points to lead Texas (11-3, 0-1).

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: How the school handles the lawsuit against Isaacs and the school's decision to keep playing him amid its own investigation will continue to hang over the program as long as he remains on the court or the case is resolved. And it will be a challenge for first-year coach Grant McCasland to navigate in his first year leading a major-college program.

Texas: Guard Max Abmas continues his march of the NCAA record book as he passed Duke's J.J. Redick for fifth in career 3-pointers. The graduate student transfer from Oral Roberts made four and has 460 for his career.

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) is blocked by Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.

Texas plays at Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

