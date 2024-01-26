SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Trio leads UC Santa Barbara to 78-61 victory over Hawaii

By The Associated Press

HONOLULU — Ajay Mitchell had 25 points, Yohan Traore scored 20 and Josh Pierre-Louis added a double-double as UC Santa Barbara cruised to a 78-61 victory over Hawaii on Thursday night.

Mitchell made 9 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer for the Gauchos (12-7, 5-4 Big West Conference).He added six assists and two steals. Traore hit 8 of 12 shots and grabbed eight rebounds. Pierre-Louis totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ariel Bland scored 12 on 6-for-7 shooting.

Noel Coleman hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 to lead the Rainbow Warriors (10-10, 2-6). Bernardo da Silva added 13 points, while Juan Munoz scored 12.

