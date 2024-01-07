No. 2 UCLA women beat Oregon State 65-54 to improve to 14-0

LOS ANGELES — Charisma Osborne had 15 points and eight rebounds, Kiki Rice added 13 points and No. 2 UCLA beat Oregon State 65-54 on Sunday.

Londynn Jones scored 12 points and joined the 500-point club with a 3-pointer in the first half for the Bruins (14-0, 3-0 Pac-12).

Raegan Beers scored 11 of her 21 points in the first half for Oregon State (12-2, 0-2). The Beavers have lost two straight, falling 56-54 defeat at No. 9 Southern California on Friday night.

The Bruins led most of the way and controlled the game from start to finish. UCLA went on a 7-0 run late to ice it. Jones made a nice move inside and scored, Osborne hit a 3-pointer and Lauren Betts scored inside to gave UCLA a 65-52 lead.

BIG PICTURE:

Oregon State: The Beavers but can’t let the two losses to the LA schools derail the good work they’ve done so far.

UCLA: Life is good. While the Bruins weren’t perfect in the first half, they turned it on in the second half, outscoring Oregon State 34-28. They have six days off to prepare for the next big game against crosstown rival USC.

Oregon State forward Raegan Beers, center, lays up the ball up while defended by UCLA forward Angela Dugalic (32) and center Lauren Betts, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Raul Romero Jr.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts Arizona on Thursday night.

UCLA: At Southern California on Sunday.