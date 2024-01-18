Donovan Clingan returns from injury and top-ranked UConn beats Creighton 62-48

STORRS, Conn. — Top-ranked UConn welcomed back star center Donovan Clingan from injury Wednesday and used a stifling defense to beat No. 18 Creighton 62-48.

Tristen Newton scored 16 points for the Huskies (16-2, 6-1 Big East), who were playing their first game ranked No. 1 since 2009. Cam Spencer and Alex Karaban each had 13 points, with all of Karaban's scoring coming in the second half.

Clingan, a 7-foot-2 sophomore, came off the bench to score six points and grab five rebounds in 16 minutes.

Steven Ashworth led Creighton (13-5, 4-3) with 14 points. Baylor Scheierman, who came into the game averaging 18 points a game, added 12.

UConn dominated down low, outscoring Creighton 36-20 in the paint and outrebounding the Bluejays 48-32.

The Huskies led by 11 points at the half and used a 9-0 run to go up 41-23 early in second half.

An alley-oop dunk from Stephon Castle to Clingan gave the Huskies their first 20-point lead at 48-28.

UConn guard Cam Spencer (12) shoots over Creighton guard Steven Ashworth (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Stores, Conn. Credit: AP/Jessica Hill

The Bluejays used an 18-8 run to cut the lead to 10 points on a 3-pointer by Scheierman with 2 1/2 minutes left.

Clingan, who missed the past five games with a tendon injury in his right foot, checked into the game with 11:42 left in the first half and the game tied at 12.

The Huskies scored the next seven points, part of a 14-2 run that gave the Huskies a 23-14 lead.

Clingan got his first block with just under 5 minutes left in the half and his first basket on a put-back with just over 4 minutes left. The Huskies outscored the Bluejays 15-4 when he was in the game in the first half.

UConn guard Cam Spencer (12) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Stores, Conn. Credit: AP/Jessica Hill

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays fall to 0-6 all-time against teams ranked No. 1.

UConn: The Huskies came into the game 1-7 against Creighton, with their only win coming last January at Gampel. All seven of those meetings were decided by fewer than 10 points... UConn improves to 42-9 when ranked No. 1.

UP NEXT

Creighton: The Bluejays conclude their two-game road trip with a visit to Seton Hall on Saturday.

UConn: The Huskies travel to Philadelphia for a game Saturday night at Villanova.

