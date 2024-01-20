Freshman Ashlynn Shade scores 21 to lead No. 9 UConn to a 12th straight victory, 88-51 over DePaul

STORRS, Conn. — Freshman Ashlynn Shade scored 21 points, Paige Bueckers added 20 and No. 9 UConn routed DePaul 88-51 on Saturday for its 12th straight win.

Aaliyah Edwards added 18 points for the Huskies (16-3, 8-0 Big East), who were playing a game on campus for the first time since Dec. 6.

Maeve McErlane had 15 points to lead DePaul (10-10, 2-5), which fell to 0-4 this season against ranked opponents.

DePaul led 11-10 when Shade made a hesitation move and drove for a layup, then stole the inbounds pass and scored again. A steal and layup by Bueckers forced a DePaul timeout. That started an 18-0 run and the Huskies led 30-14 after a quarter.

DePaul’s Jorie Allen and Kaitlyn Gilbert each picked up two fouls in the first quarter and three in the first half trying to guard Edwards, who had 10 points in the first 10 minutes.

A jumper by Bueckers, who had 18 of her points in the first half, gave the Huskies their first 20-point lead at 39-19 and a 3-pointer from Shade pushed the lead to 30-points at 49-19.

The Huskies led 49-21 at the half and put the game away by scoring the first seven points of the second half.

UConn had 37 points off 27 DePaul turnovers and had 23 assists on 31 baskets.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The Blue Demons have beaten UConn just once, back in 1983, and fell to 1-24 against the Huskies.

UConn: The win was the 1,196th of Geno Auriemma's career, putting him just behind Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, who earned her 1,202nd victory on Friday night, tying her with Mike Krzyzewski for the most wins in college basketball history. VanDerveer's career record is 1,202–267. Auriemma's is 1,196-159.

UP NEXT

DePaul: The Blue Demons head home to fact St. John's on Thursday.

UConn: The Huskies travel to Milwaukee for a game on Wednesday against Marquette.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here