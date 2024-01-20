SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Pili scores 37 to power No. 20 Utah to 78-58 win over No. 6 USC

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Alissa Pili scored a season-high 37 points and had six rebounds to lead No. 20 Utah to a 78-58 victory over No. 6 Southern California on Friday night.

Pili shot 13 of 16 from the field including 5 of 6 on 3 pointers. Matyson Wilke added 12 points off the bench.

JuJu Watkins led USC with 24 points and McKenzie Forbes added 11. The Trojans (13-2, 3-2 Pac-12) struggled on offense, shooting 36% from the field and going 7 of 14 from the free throw line.

Issy Palmer returned to action for Utah (13-5, 3-3) for the first time since being sidelined in mid-November with a knee injury. Palmer started at point guard for the first three games before getting injured in a loss to Baylor.

The Utes overtook USC in the first quarter with stifling defense, holding the Trojans to just 31% shooting over that 10-minute stretch. Pili scored four of Utah’s first five second-quarter baskets, culminating in a 3-pointer and a layup off a steal that put the Utes up 32-20 midway through the quarter.

Watkins scored a pair of baskets to fuel a 10-2 USC run that trimmed Utah’s lead to 41-38 early in the third quarter. The Trojans were unable to erase the deficit entirely. Pili scored three baskets to help the Utes end the third quarter on a 14-2 run. She punctuated the run with a 3-pointer that gave Utah a 61-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE

USC struggled to keep the Utes from successfully attacking the rim. The Trojans were outscored 28-14 in the paint.

Utah maximized scoring opportunities on possessions following turnovers. The Utes turned 17 USC turnovers into 27 points, opening a door for them to pull away after halftime.

UP NEXT

USC visits Colorado on Sunday.

Utah hosts UCLA on Monday night.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME