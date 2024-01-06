No. 15 Utah women lock down Arizona State 58-41

TEMPE, Ariz. — Kennady McQueen scored 12 points, Jenna Johnson added 10 and No. 15 Utah beat Arizona State 58-41 on Friday night.

Utah limited Arizona State to just 14 points in the first half — with seven coming in each quarter. Johnson and Alissa Pili combined to score 18 first-half points for the Utes, who led 28-14. The Sun Devils were 6 of 27 from the field with eight turnovers.

Pili, averaging a team-high 24 points, did not play in the second half due to an injury and Utah struggled without her.

Jalyn Brown nearly matched her team's first-half total by scoring 11 points in the third quarter to get Arizona State back in it. Brown started a 16-2 run with a three-point play and Adison Novosel capped it with back-to-back 3-pointers to get within 38-30 with 3:27 left. But Utah closed the third on a 12-3 run to regain a 17-point lead.

Each team had four field goals and eight points in the fourth quarter.

Utah (11-3, 1-1 Pac-12) shot just 38% (24 of 64) but had a 52-37 edge on the glass.

Brown finished with 21 points for Arizona State (8-6, 0-2). She was 9 of 21 from the field, and the rest of her teammates combined to go 8 of 42.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Utah travels to Arizona, and the Sun Devils host No. 5 Colorado.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here