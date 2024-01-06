SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 15 Utah women lock down Arizona State 58-41

By The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — Kennady McQueen scored 12 points, Jenna Johnson added 10 and No. 15 Utah beat Arizona State 58-41 on Friday night.

Utah limited Arizona State to just 14 points in the first half — with seven coming in each quarter. Johnson and Alissa Pili combined to score 18 first-half points for the Utes, who led 28-14. The Sun Devils were 6 of 27 from the field with eight turnovers.

Pili, averaging a team-high 24 points, did not play in the second half due to an injury and Utah struggled without her.

Jalyn Brown nearly matched her team's first-half total by scoring 11 points in the third quarter to get Arizona State back in it. Brown started a 16-2 run with a three-point play and Adison Novosel capped it with back-to-back 3-pointers to get within 38-30 with 3:27 left. But Utah closed the third on a 12-3 run to regain a 17-point lead.

Each team had four field goals and eight points in the fourth quarter.

Utah (11-3, 1-1 Pac-12) shot just 38% (24 of 64) but had a 52-37 edge on the glass.

Brown finished with 21 points for Arizona State (8-6, 0-2). She was 9 of 21 from the field, and the rest of her teammates combined to go 8 of 42.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Utah travels to Arizona, and the Sun Devils host No. 5 Colorado.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME