Gilbert scores 22, rallies Arizona to 71-70 victory over No. 15 Utah in OT

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sophomore Kailyn Gilbert scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and sank two free throws with one second left in overtime to rally Arizona to a 71-70 victory over No. 15 Utah on Sunday.

Gilbert made 7 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers and she made all six of her free throws for the Wildcats (10-5, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference). Helena Pueyo knocked down 8 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and scored a season-high 20. She added four assists and three steals.

The Utes (11-4, 1-2) took a 57-50 lead into the fourth quarter, but they scored just 13 points over the final 15 minutes. Jada Williams made the second of two free throws to tie the game at 65 and that led to overtime when both teams failed to score over the final 2:04.

Gilbert followed a layup with two free throws and Arizona led 69-65 with 2:49 left in OT. Alissa Pili made two free throws 29 seconds later and Ines Vieira buried a 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining to give the Utes a 70-69 lead. The teams traded turnovers before Gilbert missed a layup, grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Dasia Young, leading to the game-winning foul shots.

Pili made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and led Utah with 18 points. Kennady McQueen scored 16 with six rebounds despite an overnight bout with food poisoning — along with coach Lynne Roberts. Jenna Johnson contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Young added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Johnson had eight points and Utah led 21-19 after one quarter. Both teams sank 8 of 13 shots (61.5%).

Gilbert scored six points in both quarters for Arizona, Pueyo added nine first-half points and the Wildcats chipped a point off their deficit and trailed 37-36 at halftime.

UP NEXT

Utah: The Utes will host No. 8 Stanford on Friday.

Arizona: The Wildcats travel to play Oregon State on Friday.

